Gladstone ranks eighth in online sex toy sales nationwide from the Randy Fox online store.
Offbeat

Gladstone's kinky little secret

Mark Zita
by
13th Feb 2019 11:13 AM
GLADSTONE has ranked among the top ten cities in Australia for splashing the most cash on online sex toy websites.

According to the sales figures from Randy Fox's website, Gladstone has ranked eighth nationwide for the most money spent on sex toys, above Hobart and Cairns, and third across Queensland.

Showing this Valentines Day the region won't be afraid to explore its intimate side, Gladstone was one of only three regional cities that ranked in the top ten nationwide.

The other regional cities to make the list include Cairns and Townsville.

The figures, published on MumCentral , showed Brisbane took out the overall sales for Queensland.

Nationally, NSW and Sydney topped state and city sales respectively for the website.

However when it comes to sales of toys per capita, Queenslanders buy more adult toys than the rest of the nation.

In 2015, Gladstone was ranked first in sales earning the moniker "Sex Toy Capital of Queensland" but lost that title to Toowoomba the year after.

adult toys gladstone region randy fox
Gladstone Observer

