IN COURT: A woman told police she used her bong to smoke ‘herbal tea’. Thinkstock
Crime

Gladstone woman says bong was to smoke ‘herbal tea’

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
21st Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 22nd Jul 2020 10:11 AM
A GLADSTONE woman told police her bong was used to smoke "herbal tea" when it was located during a search warrant, a court was told.

Jade Nicole Conboy, 21, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drug driving and possession of a utensil.

 

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court Conboy was intercepted at Barney Point when she tested positive for having methamphetamines in her system.

He said on June 19 a search warrant was conducted at Conboy's home where they located a plastic water pipe which had burned residue on it which smelt like marijuana.

Conboy told police it was used to smoke "herbal tea" the court was told.

Sen Con Spargo told the court a metal pipe and cone piece was also located which Conboy denied having knowledge of, however admitted it was her bedroom and she was the only occupant of the room.

Defence lawyer Brendon Selic said his client had just begun a traineeship for land and sea conservation and asked for a minimal disqualification as she needed her licence to work.

Conboy was convicted and fined $500 and disqualified from driving for a month.

