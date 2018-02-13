Mum, daughter in the dock as glad-wrap jail kiss unravels

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

A SLOPPY jail kiss was meant to be how Tanya Conwell passed on drugs to her inmate husband but things didn't quite go to plan.

When Tanya and daughter Krystal Conwell - who supplied the drugs - arrived at the prison, the plan went awry as jail authorities had deemed it a non-physical contact visit.

Tanya Marree Conwell, 49, of Warwick, and daughter Krystal Leanne Conwell, 30, of Allora, both pleaded guilty in the District Court at Ipswich to supplying a dangerous drug, aggravated supply within a correctional facility.

Crown prosecutor Caitlin Thompson said the offence took place at the jail in Spring Creek (near Gatton) on April 2, 2017, when the women visited inmate Christopher Wayne Scott.

The drug involved was Buprenorphine that had been legally prescribed to Krystal.

Ms Thompson said it was brought in as two 8mg strips after Scott made an offer to buy two from Krystal at $40 each.

"She was on the suboxone program at the time. The instruction was to wrap it in Glad-wrap, put it in her mouth and exchange it during a kiss," Ms Thompson said.

When authorities deemed it to be a non-contact visit, the drug was returned to the car outside the jail.

Jail authorities overheard a conversation between Tanya and Scott and the car was then searched.

Krystal made full admissions and said she was "desperate for money".

"Both are mature women who ought to have known better," Ms Thompson said.

The Crown sought a jail sentence but with release to parole to allow ongoing supervised rehabilitation.

Ms Thompson also outlined Tanya's criminal history which included three assaults on police officers: a bite, a kick, a punch, and other drug offences.

Krystal has prior convictions for drug offences.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC found it had been Scott who motivated the mother to secrete the drug in her mouth to exchangewhen they kissed.

But she had then removed the two strips from her mouth and gave them to Krystal when it was made a non-contact visit.

He said it was particularly serious offence because it subverts the maintaining of discipline in the prison system.

Tanya was convicted and sentenced to four months' jail with immediate parole release.

Krystal was convicted and sentenced to three months' jail with immediate parole release.

Freed from the dock, the women embraced and left the courtroom.