Giving them away: Magistrate shocked at Broncos jersey theft

THE BRISBANE Broncos may be in the midst of a catastrophic season, but it seems some fans will still do anything to get their mitts on a jersey.

An Ipswich man and his partner ended up in court this week after he did a runner with a stolen Broncos jumper to settle a birthday gift dilemma.

A court on Monday heard Matthew Capper and his girlfriend Chloe Child grabbed the $50 shirt even after being confronted by staff.

With the item stuffed under Capper’s jumper, the pair fled a Best & Less store after a few heated words with workers.

Given the Broncos’ recent poor run of form, the offence seemed to amuse Magistrate Denis Kinsella.

“I’d have thought they would be giving them away,” Mr Kinsella said.

His dry humour relating to the Brisbane side’s very poor season was not lost on those seated in the courtroom.

Matthew Vincent Capper, 26, from Booval and Chloe Maree Child, 23, pleaded guilty to a charge of unauthorised dealing with shop goods at North Ipswich on June 26.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said the couple walked into the Best & Less store at Riverlink just after 9am and Child took the jersey with Capper concealing it beneath his shirt.

CCTV recorded the incident, which was shown to investigating police.

As the couple went to leave, staff approached them and there was brief verbal disagreement, but the brazen pair still left without paying.

Sgt Dick said officers went to Capper’s Booval house and found him wearing the same baseball cap as depicted in the security footage.

Defence lawyer Leah Scott said Capper said he intended to gift the jersey to his nephew for his birthday.

The court heard Capper had since found a job and Child was now pregnant with the couple’s first baby.

Ms Scott said Child had no previous offences before the court and sought for no conviction be recorded against her.

Mr Kinsella said Capper had prior drug offences and had been on a probation order at the time of the shoplifting incident.

He convicted and fined Capper $650.

Child was fined $300 with no conviction recorded.

Mr Kinsella warned the mother-to-be: “The next time he wants you to do something stupid, you don’t do it”.