Giving it a go: Ipswich women unite in amazing debut season

WINNING SURPRISE: The unbeaten Ipswich Musketeers baseball team impressing in the expanded Greater Brisbane League women’s competition. Picture: Nathan Finch

BASEBALL: For an Ipswich team described affectionally as a “rag tag bunch of girls’’, the Musketeers women have exceeded all expectations.

After securing the minor premiership undefeated, the all-conquering baseballers hope to continue their impressive run in the last round match this weekend and the looming finals.

The competition leaders have scored 81 runs and only conceded 28 during seven matches in this season’s expanded Greater Brisbane League women’s series.

Preparing to play seventh-placed Pine Rivers Rapids Gold away on Saturday afternoon, player/coach Lyndsey Campbell was delighted to be part of such a committed group “giving it a go’’.

“From our team, only three of us have ever played baseball before,’’ Campbell said.

“A few have played softball as kids. Most are either parents of kids at the club or girls wanting to try a different sport.

“It was just more of a shock really than anything that we got the numbers in the first place to get a team and then to actually go on to win.

“We didn’t know what to expect.’’

Action from the Ipswich Musketeers women's baseball team. Picture: Nathan Finch

Talented footballer and sporting allrounder Campbell is a Lance Corporal.

Musketeers assistant coach Dan Roberts is a sports trainer and ex-personal trainer who has coached rugby league and basketball. Roberts has also been involved with wheelchair sports at the Invictus Games.

“He is invested in learning a new sport. He has been a great addition,’’ Campbell said.

“Basically, we are a rag tag bunch of girls who decided to give it a go. We were thrown together two weeks before the season and have been super successful.’’

Musketeers wrapped up the minor premiership last weekend after beating third-placed Redcliffe White 10-3 and when second-placed Redcliffe Red lost to Southern Stars.

Campbell appreciated all the support her new team has received.

They include from her dad and club president Jon, Gavin Johnston, Nathan Finch and Steven Rogers.

Ipswich Musketeers first team imports Logan Grigsby, Laine Huffman and Nick Grimes have also helped out.

Having new batting cages at the Tivoli Sporting Complex has been beneficial for the team.

“It’s probably why our hitting is our strong point,’’ Campbell said.

Action from the Ipswich Musketeers baseball team. Picture: Nathan Finch

Campbell, 30, said being a player/coach was challenging. However, having taken a break after previously playing baseball with the boys, she welcomed the new conquest.

“It is tough (performing two roles) but I’m happy to be doing it at the same time,’’ she said.

“Everyone is there every week, which is pretty good. Some every train twice a week with the senior men so they are all very keen.’’

Musketeers are playing in the second year of Baseball Queensland’s women’s league.

The competition has expanded to 12 teams this year after starting with four.

A focus for the players is building a pathway to the Women’s Australian Baseball League being formed in 2021.

Saturday’s game against Pine Rivers is at 4.45pm.

The unbeaten Ipswich Musketeers team is: Kassie Liston (pitcher/first base); Camila Parra (catcher); Lyndsey Campbell (coach and pitcher/infield), Sharon Fields (first base/utility), Hayley Cruice (infield), Amanda Hill (utility), Krystal White (outfield), Aleisha Bycroft (outfield), Julia Juricic (outfield), Bijanka Dukes (utility), Steph Pearson (utility), Dan Roberts (assistant coach).