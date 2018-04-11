Giving dignity back to those who are struggling

Lisa Kyle packs up items and then donates them to agencies in Ipswich to help those in need.

LISA Kyle believes every person, regardless of age, gender or religious belief, should have access to some of life's most basic necessities.

That is why she gathers together items such as small bottles of shampoo, soap, toothpaste and other hygiene products together, and donates them to various organisations around the city who will then ensure they go to people who need it the most.

She does this through her Facebook page, Bags and Backpacks of Kindness.

"I believe everyone has the right to have these basic products. It increases their self-esteem and self-confidence,” she said.

Ms Kyle has been giving back to Ipswich and the surrounding regions for two years now, and says it's easy to give back to those who are less fortunate.

"Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?' That was said by Martin Luther King,” she said.

"Giving back to others isn't a hard thing to do at all.”

Over the years she has donated thousands of items to organisations such as Rosies, Ipswich Hospital Special Care Unit, I Can, Ipswich Youth Community Service (ICYS) in Lowood, House With No Steps, Yourtown, Keeping The Faith, St Vincent de Paul Society Ipswich, Pack a Pack, the Mental Health Foundation, Blind Eye and the QT Adopt-a-Family appeal.

But she has also had lots of groups donate to her cause because they know how dedicated she is to giving back to the community. Making a Difference Brisbane, Share the Dignity, Pinch-a-Poo Melbourne, the Ipswich North Rotary Club, Cr Kylie Stoneman, the Ipswich Classic and Muscle Car Club and Lowood State High School and State School are among those who have helped.