Givenchy or Cartier: Hannah Green ponders treat ‘dilemma’

Hannah Green in action during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Hannah Green in action during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

SHOCK Aussie major winner Hannah Green is heading home to celebrate her PGA Championship success and intends to pick up a little treat for herself along the way.

The young Aussie golfer is en route from Minneapolis for a Wednesday arrival in Perth with celebrations still fresh in her head after stunning one-shot victory at Hazeltine National on Monday morning (AEST).

Green, 22, gave an insight into the wonderment still dawning around her new moniker, "major champion".

"It's been a crazy 24 hours since that five-foot putt to win," Green said by conference call to media in Australia.

"The phone has been going crazy with messages and the only time by myself to look at them was on the drive to the airport because things have been so busy."

Green revealed she had always promised herself a treat when she won her first big tournament. She just never thought it would be a major.

"I did promise myself a couple of things for my first win ... a bag and a ring," said Green, who won $831,109 for her triumph.

"Either or ...I'll be looking for a Givenchy bag and a Cartier ring."

A wise prospective sponsor should be at Perth Airport duty free with both waiting.

Celebrations were typically Australian at the house that Green shared for tournament week with seven-time major winner Karrie Webb, boyfriend Jarryd Felton, travelling golfing companion Su Oh and young Aussie amateurs Becky Kay and Grace Kim.

The giant PGA trophy was not filled with champagne or beer but vodka and lemonade.

"The trophy was so big I had to get a few of the other Aussies to lift it up so I could have a sip," Green said with a laugh.

Having her world change overnight means wise counsel is more important than ever for Green. Webb has offered her the experience of more than 20 years at the top in golf.

"Karrie said that obviously more doors would open with sponsors and management but if I was stuck or confused she'd happily be there for me," Green said.

"She's been in that situation of media (spotlight) and attention before.

"I never imagined my first win would be a major or it being in my second year on tour."

Just as Webb has been such a mentor for Green, Australian golf's hot new star is not going to forget her roots at Perth's Mt Lawley Golf Club.

Hannah Green is Australia’s newest major champion.

"I'd definitely love everyone at the club to see the (replica) trophy and I'll show the girls from the junior pennants team," Green said.

Green said she'd enjoyed the Arkansas Championship last year but the past week had been too draining to focus on it.

"Off such a high, it's hard to focus and I just felt too tired," Green said of her withdrawal.

"I'm sure there will be some tears at the airport with Dad (Tau) and Mum (Sue)."

Green has never won a big four-round event in Australia and that is still a significant dream for the lady with a five-year exemption on the elite LPGA Tour.

"Winning on home soil will be just as big," Green said.