Giveaways at revamped Sunday markets

Darren Zanow and Rusty Thomas from the Ipswich Show Society are excited ther markets are returning to the grounds. Rob Williams

THEY may have been running since 1985, but that doesn't mean the Sunday markets at the Ipswich Showgrounds has rested on its laurels.

Last year the Show Society, in the face of increased competition, realised that the oldest markets in the city needed a revamp, so they closed the markets for the entire month of January.

This Sunday the new markets will reopen with a new focus on delivering what residents want, plus they have big plans for the future including a Farmer's market, entertainment and a night food market.

To celebrate the grand opening this Sunday there will be free ice cream, free fairy floss and jumping castles for all the young visitors, plus for those that want Sunday breakfast, a range of new food trucks will be on site, along with coffee vans.

So far over 80 stall holders are signed up, and more are expected on the day.

Rusty Thomas and Darren Zanow from the Ipswich Show Society said that they realised the markets needed an injection, so with a new focus on food, extra seating, lighting and entertainment, the future is looking good.

"We've given the place a massage, and we have big plans," Mr Zanow said, who is vice president of the Ipswich Show Society. "We are going to continue to upgrade over the next few months. Already we have an extended craft area, we have more stalls coming, but still retaining the bric-a-brac section round the back which is always popular.

"We have three food trucks booked already for Sunday, plus a coffee van and we'd like to get up to twelve, as there's a real demand for having breakfast out on that day of the week.

"We have a bakery coming to Sunday, along with crafts, children's clothing, and a new seller who does smallgoods. All up we have about 80 already locked in with more to come."

Ipswich Show Society President Rusty Thomas said that after all this time the markets needed a revamp, which is why for the last month they have been on hold.

"We encourage residents of Ipswich to let us know what they think of the new markets, and what they'd like to see. The markets have been running for over 30 years, and we want to put an emphasis on food, just like the Ipswich Show has done with the big range of international food on every each year.

"We're also looking at putting in a stage for live entertainment, plus at some point we'd love to have a fresh food market on Saturday mornings, then that night a food truck market for people to have dinner.

"It's your markets Ipswich, so get in touch with the Show Society and tell us what you think!"

The markets reopen this Sunday from 7.00-11.30am at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

