Give your yard a Bully makeover

SUMMER is the ideal time to be outside.

And for many of us, the backyard is the most popular destination for us to spend out time.

The Morning Bulletin would like to give your backyard the chance to win the makeover it deserves in our New Year New Yard competition.

One lucky reader could win a $1000 gift voucher from Bunnings. Imagine what you could do to transform your yard into your dream sanctuary.

For your chance to win, simply complete the entry form found in The Morning Bulletin, place in an envelope marked 'New Year New Yard' and put it in the entry box at The Morning Bulletin front counter (220 Bolsover Street) or mail to The Morning Bulletin, PO Box 397, Rockhampton, Qld, 4700.

Competition closes on Friday, January 26 and the winner will be drawn on Monday, January 29, followed by a notification by phone and in the public notices of The Morning Bulletin on Tuesday, January 30.

For terms and conditions visit www.themorning bulletin.com.au/competition terms or information is available at the front counter.

