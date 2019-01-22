Give your kids the best start at school

AS THOUSANDS of preppies are set to start the school year next week, State Member for Jordan, Charis Mullen has encouraged parents to start preparing early for their child's first day.

Ms Mullen said parents and carers play a key role in the smooth transition from kindy to Prep, primary to secondary school or to the next year level.

"It's a good idea for parents and carers to talk enthusiastically to their child about school now ahead of day one in late January," Ms Mullen said.

"No matter what year level a student is entering in 2019, parents can help them look forward to the change and settle into their classes by initiating positive conversations."

Ms Mullen said it is especially important for Prep students to feel comfortable in their new schools.

"Children starting Prep in 2019 have most likely already attended an orientation program at their school to become familiar with the school environment, routine and activities," she said.

"However, parents can also practice new daily routines with their child at home by putting on shoes, packing a lunch and even walking or driving to school."

Ms Mullen said the Department of Education and The Early Years Count websites feature some great resources for parents and carers.

"There is plenty of useful information on school websites about uniform shop opening hours, the tuckshop, school activities and calendars, and positive behaviour expectations," she said.

The Department of Education also offers a secure online parent portal and App called QParents which allows parents to access information about their child's education and communicate directly with their school.

Schools using QParents can share information with parents and carers about their child's attendance, behaviour, assessment, timetable and events.

For more tips and activities, visit www.qld.gov.au/earlyyearscount. For more information about state schools, Apps and resources visit www.qed.qld.gov.au.