Give Way intersection signage change set to stump drivers

DRIVERS beware, the confusing intersection in front of Van Ansem’s Garage at Forest Hill has changed – again.

The slip lane at the T-intersection of Forest Hill Fernvale Rd and Gatton-Laidley Rd has had its Give Way signs removed by the transport department.

The erection of Give Way signs and road painting followed a string of 17 nose-to-tail crashes in April 2017, which led the Department of Transport and Main Roads to clearly identify who had to give way.

Give way diagram from Department of Transport and Main Roads.

Since the change, a TMR spokesperson confirmed, there had been three more crashes.

However, at the end of May, the signs were taken down, and the road paint covered up.

“It has since been determined to restore the intersection to a standard ‘right-of-way’ layout for safer turning and better queue space for right turns,” the TMR spokesperson said.

“We have had one complaint about the Stop sign on the Gatton-Laidley Road intersection due to it being knocked down. Minor adjustments to the placement of the Stop sign are planned soon to improve its visibility.”

The change has shocked business owner Sandy Van Ansem, whose petrol station and garage overlooks the intersection.

“(The change) has caused a lot of confusion, even more confusion than there was before,” she said.

In 2017, Mrs Van Ansem called for investigations into the intersection in front of her business, saying changes were required before there was a fatality.

FIX IT: In 2017, Sandy Van Ansem called for the notorious Glenore Grove-Forest Hill-Gatton intersection to be changed before a fatality happened. Photo Ali Kuchel / Gatton Star

According to the transport department, a slip lane, which is separated from the main road by a painted island or traffic island, requires motorists to give way.

“They have changed the line markings, but people are still unsure of which road rules to follow.”

Mrs Van Ansem, who owns Van Ansem’s Garage, has seen her fair share of accidents at the intersection.

She said regardless of the signs, drivers in the slip lane were required to give way to turning vehicles, as per the road rules.

“People just have to be really mindful, if they’re turning to Gatton from Forest Hill, they’re in a slip lane and must follow the slip lane rule,” she said.

“People need to remember that it is a 60km/hour zone – it’s not an 80 zone, it’s not a 100 zone.”