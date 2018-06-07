'Give them a fair go': LNP support for Labor councillors

SUPPORTIVE: Scenic Rim MP Jon Krause with Willowbank Area Residents Group president George Hatchman, who also supports the council.

IPSWICH'S Labor-aligned councillors facing dismissal have found a friend in the LNP's Scenic Rim MP.

Jon Krause has thrown his support behind the embattled councillors, whose futures are in the hands of Minister Stirling Hinchliffe.

Mr Krause, who represents residents in Ipswich's outlying areas such as Willowbank, called on the minister and implored him to "do what he can to ensure that Ipswich residents can have confidence in their council and in their city".

He said the minister should give councillors unaffected by the scandal "a fair go".

"There has been a significant amount of angst in the community over the fact that that show-cause notice could see all 11 councillors in the city lose their role as local representatives," he said.

Mr Krause said the ability to stand-down charged councillors meant the whole council did not need to be removed.

"This should not be a takeover of Ipswich by Brisbane-based bureaucrats," he said.

"Those councillors who have acted without scandal or corruption do not deserve to be sacked.

"On the other hand, the minister has to take the steps required to change what is obviously a dire cultural issue at Ipswich City Council when it comes to dealing with matters of probity.

"I implore the minister to act to keep people's confidence in the council and to keep local representatives."

Last month Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington again called on the State Government to sort out the Ipswich City Council in a timely manner.

"Jackie Trad and Annastacia Palaszczuk need to sort out this mess," she said.

Ms Frecklington did not reveal whether she believed the whole council should be removed.

"That is a matter for the Local Government Minister and he's the one with the information in front of him," she said.