Give the gift of thrift in first for second-hand shopping

GIVE the gift of thrift.

In a first for second-hand shopping, St Vincent de Paul Society has launched thrift gift cards to make the most of pre-loved bargains.

The initiative encourages people to ditch the department store and step out of their shopping comfort zone as part of National Op Shop Week this week.

Vinnies is the largest charity retailer in Queensland to make gift cards available in all their shops.

Vinnies Redbank Plains shop manager Jasmine Baker said they were expecting the gift cards to be very popular.

"National Op Shop Week is the perfect time to check out your local Vinnies, grab a bargain and buy a gift card for a loved one," said Ms Baker.

"There are so many people in our community who love op-shopping, and we think a Vinnies gift card is the perfect present for them - the gift of thrift."

Op-shop aficionados and bargain hunters alike can give the gift of thrift to loved ones, with the gift cards available now in any denomination.

Vinnies Springfield shop manager Louise Moore said there was plenty on offer to make the most of upcycling.

"You can find some absolute treasures in our shops - second hand really doesn't have to mean second best! From designer fashion, to books and entertainment to beautiful homewares, you never know what you'll find when you shop with us," she said.

Shoppers will be treated to a range of special offers for the week, with 50% off all dresses at Vinnies Redbank Plains in recognition of National Op Shop Week.

Vinnies Springfield are offering shoppers 50% off children's and baby wear, and 50% off ladies jeans and knitwear for the week.

About Vinnies

Vinnies has 145 shops around Queensland, from Cooktown in the North of the state to Tugun in the South. They sell a wide variety of good quality items, including womens, mens and childrens clothing, books, homewares, furniture, art and more.

Vinnies shops are run by a network of 10,000 plus dedicated volunteers, who last year gave of more than 1.5 million volunteer hours collectively.

Funds raised through the sale of goods are put back into the local community, with more than 265,000 Queenslanders - one in 18 - helped by St Vincent de Paul Society Queensland in the last year.

Vinnies Boonah, Springfield, Redbank Plains and Sumner Park are looking for more volunteers to support the shops. Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to drop into the shop and speak with the team about getting involved.