A 23-year-old Mackay man allegedly was armed with a machete and a knife when he threatened to slit a woman's throat.

MACKAY police allege a father and son are behind a terrifying attempted armed robbery where a woman was held at knifepoint and threatened "give me the keys or I'll slit your throat".

Jack Michael Sommerfeld was allegedly armed with a machete and a pocket knife when he and his father Colin Sommerfeld went to the Slade Point address on Saturday.

It is alleged that he actually held the knife to the woman's throat and threatened her while his father watched.

But the 23 year old has denied any involvement in the burglary and attempted armed robbery, claiming he had gone for a walk and it had been his father's friend - whose name he did not know.

Some details of the alleged incident have been revealed during bail applications in Mackay Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Hannah Beaumont argued it was a strong circumstantial case as the complainant had identified the younger man, while the father was still at the address when police arrived.

The court heard police allege Colin Sommerfeld phoned his son, who had fled, and told him, "get rid of the machete, get rid of the knife".

Wallace and Wallace defence solicitor Cassandra Adorni-Braccesi, for Jack Sommerfeld, said her client refuted the allegations and claimed there had been a third man with him and his father.

"He denied absolutely that his father said those words to him," Ms Adorni-Braccesi said.

The court heard he claimed all three had travelled to the address in his car, driven by his father, and while the two men had gone inside the home he waited in the car and then went for a walk.

"He does not know the name of his father's friend and he is unable to identify him," Ms Adorni-Braccesi said.

The court heard he also claimed his father had called him, but to ask where he was.

Ms Adorni-Braccesi argued that holding her client, who had no criminal history and suffered epilepsy, in custody was unjustified.

The court heard the matter was still being investigated by police.

Magistrate Mark Nolan adjourned Jack Sommerfeld's matter until Thursday so more details regarding the strength of the evidence could be provided.

Colin Sommerfeld was denied bail and his case will be mentioned next on November 4.