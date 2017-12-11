Give a little to bring a lot of joy this Christmas

Tracey Caruana (Principal, McGrath Springfield) and Kerrie Parkin (Volunteer Support Coordinator) with some of the McGrath Springfield team and some examples of items that can be donated.

Tracey Caruana (Principal, McGrath Springfield) and Kerrie Parkin (Volunteer Support Coordinator) with some of the McGrath Springfield team and some examples of items that can be donated.

CHRISTMAS is not always a happy time for everyone so this year one Springfield real estate agency is hoping to bring a bit of Christmas cheer to people doing it tough in the community.

McGrath Springfield is holding its own Christmas Cheer Appeal and is calling on the community and local businesses to donate non-perishable food items, vouchers and every day items for hampers to be handed out to nominated people from within the Greater Springfield area.

McGrath Springfield's Christmas Cheer Appeal campaign coordinator Renee Back said they were open to receiving all kinds of donations and hoped the hampers would make a big difference to struggling families and individuals this Christmas.

"Christmas can be a difficult time for many people, so we're looking to create hampers and gift packs which we can make beautiful,” Ms Back said.

"This is almost like our own present drive, so we're encouraging people to donate things they think somebody else could use.”

This year is the first time the business will run the Christmas Cheer Appeal and Ms Back said if anyone knew of a family or someone who would benefit from receiving a hamper, they'd love to know about them.

"Normally we would donate to other charity groups, but we really wanted to make sure this was a community-based appeal, so the community can see exactly what was being donated and know where it was going,” Ms Back said.

"This way it's more personal for us and we've all known someone who has gone through a hard time, so even if you just know someone who has lost their job and needs a bit of Christmas cheer, that would be the perfect person to nominate for a hamper.

"We're asking the community to discreetly let us know who they want to nominate and the same goes for local businesses regarding a chosen charity.”

All donations must be received by 5:00pm on December 20 at McGrath Springfield, with all hampers to be delivered just before Christmas.

For more information on how to get involved, contact McGrath Springfield on 3818 3777 or visit the McGrath Springfield Facebook page.