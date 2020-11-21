Andrew Giuliani announced Friday that he has contracted the coronavirus.

"This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19," Andrew, son of Rudy Giuliani and an aide to Donald Trump, tweeted Friday morning US east coast time.

"I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing," the younger Giuliani said.

Giuliani later told The Post he's staying in his DC residence.

"I am feeling OK. I have a light cold at this point," Andrew said.

He said he felt a little off Thursday night.

The younger Giuliani is just the latest in a slew of Trump administration and campaign officials who've caught the bug during the pandemic - including the president himself.

As Andrew Giuliani battles COVID-19, his father, Rudy, is leading Trump's longshot legal fight to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

As Rudy Giuliani claimed the election results were rigged during a press conference at Republican National Committee headquarters in DC on Thursday, Andrew was seen in the back of the room.

"I had a mask on the entire time," Giuliani said.

Andrew Giuliani was also seen in the Rose Garden last Friday - not wearing a mask - when Trump gave an update on the White House's Operation Warp Speed vaccine development and distribution efforts.

Andrew told The Post he didn't wear a mask at last week's Rose Garden event but noted it was outside, and he was socially distanced from other participants.

Andrew Giuliani in September told The Post he has his sights on running for office in the future in New York - even following his father's footsteps to become New York City mayor.

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and was republished here with permission

Originally published as Giuliani's son tests positive for COVID