'Girly Run' party shifts up a gear

OLD RELIABLE: Tracey Walker with her car Blanch, at the 50th birthday she hosted. Contributed

WHEN Tracey Walker's beloved car Blanch turned 50 years old, she did what anyone else would do to celebrate the important milestone.

She invited all her friends and family to the Coorparoo Bowls Club, hired a band and even had someone make a cake, all in honour of her 1967 Mark 2 Ford Cortina.

"It was a fantastic night, we all had a lot of fun,” she said.

Her love for the classic Ford car stems from when she was a young girl.

Before Blanch came into her life and her garage, she had already owned three vehicles of the same make.

"I had three Mark 2 Cortinas in my early 20s and then I got another one in my late 30s,” Ms Walker said.

"After I sold my third car, I bought Blanch and she has been mine for about six years.

"She is a good old girl. In the six years I have owned her, I have only spent about $700 on her.

"I used to drive her almost every day, but now I only drive her occasionally. She prefers to be out on the open road, just zooming along. That best suits her old bones.”

On the weekends, Ms Walker loves to get out of the city and drive Blanch along the smooth and picturesque roads to Kalbar.

That is exactly what she will be doing tomorrow, but she won't be alone. Ms Walker, along with a number of other female car enthusiasts, will leave the Royal Mail Hotel in Goodna at 11am and convoy out to the Royal Hotel in Kalbar. Called a 'Girly Run', the day is an opportunity for women who love old cars to get together and put the pedal to the metal and cruise along in style.

While approximately eight cars have signed up for the first convoy, she hopes to make this a much bigger affair and attract other women for future events.

"I forgot about the public holidays, and that meant that some women who wanted to come unfortunately couldn't,” she said.

"But I do intend on hoping to do this on a regular basis - getting together in a big group and driving somewhere.

"I also would like to repeat what I did with Blanch, and celebrate other women's cars who turn 50.”

If you would like to know more about Tracey, or ride along in an upcoming convoy, get on the open road and meet new people, search Old Girls on The Road on Facebook.