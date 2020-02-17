GIRLS ONLY: New Lockyer team set to rival Toowoomba

COME TRY: A girls cricket team will be starting up in Forest Hill shortly, if there is enough interest. Photo: Ebony Graveur

COME TRY: A girls cricket team will be starting up in Forest Hill shortly, if there is enough interest. Photo: Ebony Graveur

CRICKET loving girls in the region may soon have their very own team to play on.

A come-and-try day at Forest Hill will give girls a chance to try their hand at the sport, with the opportunity to be part of a new team.

Lockyer Junior Cricket President Mick Stokes, whose two daughters were keen cricketers, said he had wanted to launch a girls team for a while.

“I would love to see more girls playing,” Mick said.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to be involved in sport.”

He said a come-and-try day was the first step to gauge interest and offer coaching tips.

“It hopefully will lead to more girls signing up and then we go from there,” he said.

“There are so many opportunities for girls nowadays but I just want to give them cricket as an option.”

Lacie Willmett, 11, practices at least three times a week and began playing after she saw how much fun her brothers were having.

“It runs in the family,” Lacie said.

She plays cricket, netball and touch football but said, if she had to give up all but one, she would keep cricket.

“It has more of a career for me,” Lacie said.

“I’m going to keep playing and practising.”

Mick said, to go ahead, enough players would need to be on board but that the idea had already garnered plenty of interest.

“We have nine girls already playing (in mixed teams) and have had pretty good interest from more.”

He said a team in Toowoomba was already set up for girls between 13 and 14.

“If there is enough interest, I want to make a Lockyer team to play against the group of girls in Toowoomba – they’re ready to go,” he said.

“Worse case scenario, we get a few new kids playing.”

The come and try day is on Sunday, February 23 between 9am and 12pm and a free BBQ lunch is provided.

Girls between eight and 15 are invited to come along.

For more information or to register, email Mick on stokesy79@hotmail.com.