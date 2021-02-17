Girl’s horror injuries after freak ceiling fan accident

Savana Pierce, 6, and her mother Jessica Pierce six weeks after the horror accident. Photo: Ebony Graveur

WEEKS before she was set to start Year One, a Springfield Lakes girl suffered horrific injuries when she was struck by a ceiling fan.

Nerves in Savana Pierce’s face were severed, her skin was slashed and her cheek bone was shattered in the accident.

The six-year-old was visiting a friend’s house in Bellbird Park with her mother on January 6, 2021 when she climbed upon her friend’s new bunk bed.

Savana Pierce, 6, suffered horrific injuries to her face when she was struck by a ceiling fan.

Savana’s mother Jessica Pierce told the Queensland Times she was in another room when she heard something had happened to her daughter.

“I went in there and, oh my god, I saw blood everywhere. There was so much blood,” Jessica said.

“I had to pull her down so she didn’t get hit anymore.

“The bunk bed was very close to the ceiling. Savana had to lay down so I could get her off that bunk bed.”

Savana Pierce, 6, with her mother Jessica, six weeks after she was hit by a ceiling fan. Photo: Ebony Graveur

When someone wiped blood from Savana’s eye, it was possible to see the extent of her wound.

“I was screaming for someone to call an ambulance,” Jessica said.

Despite the size and depth of the wound, Savana said it didn’t hurt.

“She wasn’t in pain, surprisingly,” Jessica said.

“The doctors said it was because it was such a clean sharp cut – you tend to not feel it as much as a jagged cut.”

Savana Pierce, 6, suffered horrific injuries to her face when she was struck by a ceiling fan.

Savana was rushed to hospital and underwent emergency surgery, spending three nights in hospital.

“The fan missed her eyeball by one millimetre. It skimmed her lower eyelid; that’s how close it was to her eyeball. She lost all her eyelashes,” Jessica said.

“Her cheek bone was actually shattered and they had to remove bone fragments from inside her eye.

Savana spent three nights in hospital and underwent surgery following the horror accident.

“She has a metal plate in her face that she will have to have for life.”

The nerves that control the upper part of Savana’s face and eyebrows were severed upon impact but have been surgically reconnected.

Six weeks on, Savana’s scarring has noticeably faded and the nerves in her face are starting to work again.

After four weeks, Savana’s scar had already begun to heal.

“We’ve had two follow up appointments and another coming up,” Jessica said.

“At each appointment, they review whether they will need to see her again.”

According to her doctors, it’s too early to tell how much longer Savana‘s medical treatment will take.

“She will need to have plastic reconstructive surgery – they’re checking how well the wound is healing,” Jessica said.

“The plastics doctors did say, because of where it hit on her eye, Savana will probably need lower eyelid surgery when she’s older.”

Savana Pierce, 6, six weeks after she was hit by a ceiling fan. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Jessica said, after researching Savana’s injuries, she found many others had suffered in the same way.

“This happens quite often and people obviously just don’t know,” she said.

“Maybe there should be a warning with bunk beds when they’re sold.

