Girls' Grammar suffers profit cut, results remain strong

IPSWICH Girls' Grammar School has handed down a profit significantly lower than the million-dollar high recorded in 2017.

The Ipswich Girls Grammar School and Junior School recorded an operating surplus of $294,988 in 2018, significantly lower than the $1.01 million surplus recorded in 2017.

The reduction is largely because of lower earnings and increased expenditure.

More than $10.2 million was injected through tuition fees while $1.3 million was received through boarding.

Full fee-paying overseas students contributed $954,245 to the school.

Hiring of the school's facilities created $157,529 in income while revenue from the Phoenix function room hit $35,240.

"To ensure the financial stability of the school, the Board maintains a close eye on the management of the school's finances and financial outcomes by maintaining good governance practices,"

"Our school is financially sustainable, and it continues to meet all its financial obligations."

Ninety per cent of students scored an OP between one and 15; above the state average of 83 per cent.

Ipswich Girls' Grammar School principal Peter Britton received a remuneration package worth $361,722, according to the annual report.

Head of Junior School Nicolee Eiby received $170,814.

Dr Britton was the only one of the school's 236-strong staff to receive a bonus.

He was paid $13,595, 2 per cent of his salary based on the school achieving a surplus above the budgeted surplus for 2017 and another 2 per cent for the academic outcome of the year 12 cohort in 2017.