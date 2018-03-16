Girl discovers Tinder, attacks boyfriend with samurai sword

Alex Lovell, 29, was left with life threatening injuries when he was attacked by his girlfriend who was armed with a samurai sword.

AN OREGON man whose girlfriend allegedly tried to slaughter him with a samurai sword says the vicious attack "scared the living poop" out of him.

Alex Lovell, 29, said he had to "wing chun [his] way to survival" when his girlfriend, Emily Javier, allegedly repeatedly slashed him on March 2 in a jealous rage when she suspected he was unfaithful, Oregon Live reported.

The grisly stabbing at their Camas home reportedly left Mr Lovell fighting for his life with multiple deep lacerations and his right wrist in a cast.

Emily Javier bought a samurai sword after finding a dating app on her boyfriend's phone. Photo / 123RF

"I was just so proud for beating this samurai wannabe crazy lady with hate in her heart," Mr Lovell told Oregon Live on Wednesday. "I've been preparing my whole life for something like this."

Mr Lovell said they had been dating for two years when his 30-year-old girlfriend accused him of having a Tinder account, which he vehemently denied.

"Basically, she was delusional," Mr Lovell told the publication.

To add to her grievances, Ms Javier said he played too many video games and didn't pay enough attention to her.

She reached her boiling point, however, when she found a red hair in the shower drain and started plotting his murder, according to police.

For days, she allegedly planned the bloody assault and went to a shopping centre to purchase a samurai sword.

When he fell asleep the night of the attack, Ms Javier pulled out the sword and slashed his throat, authorities said.

Emily Javier, in court. Picture: Supplied

"I was trying to kill him," she reportedly told investigators.

Eventually, Mr Lovell was able to get her into a bear hug, Oregon Live reported.

"I saw the look in her eyes, and it scared the living poop out of me," Mr Lovell said. "I told her I loved her, and she was killing me. She needed to call police, or I was going to die."

He said he's grateful he was able to escape the bloody attack alive - even though he was left with "gnarly injuries".

"The feeling I had when I won the fight with my bare hands is just absolutely the best feeling," he said. "I've played all the sports, won big games, landed some decent tricks on my snowboard. This was better."

The girlfriend ultimately made a desperate 911 call and sobbed to an emergency dispatcher that she "just stabbed my boyfriend".

Authorities responded to the home and rushed Mr Lovell to a nearby hospital in critical condition.Ms Javier was arrested on first-degree attempted murder charges.

She is being held at Clark County jail, where her bail was set at $US350,000 ($AU448,000).

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and has been republished here with permission.