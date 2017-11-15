Girlfriend says hooded men pounced before fatal stabbing

The murder trial is expected to take about two weeks.

THE former girlfriend of Kieren Pye has told jurors two hooded men emerged before the father of her child was dragged from a car, stabbed and killed.

On Tuesday morning, Wayne Lemaga and Tupu Sauaga pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Pye, who died at Carole Park, Ipswich, on April 2, 2015.

Reanae Grove said a ponytailed man approached a car she, Mr Pye and another man who was driving were in.

She told Brisbane Supreme Court the man asked "asked where the stuff was".

Ms Grove said the trio had encountered the same man in Logan earlier, after a meeting was arranged to discuss a drug deal.

Jurors were told one of the people involved "jizzed himself three times" because the drugs in question were so good, but Ms Grove said the trio took off after the Logan incident.

Ms Grove told the court she and Mr Pye were not feeling good about another meeting in Ipswich, feeling it was "suss".

But the driver of the car wanted to go through with the meeting.

Ms Grove said the man with a ponytail approached the trio in Ipswich.

She said Mr Pye said "don't do it here" before the alleged assailant pulled out what looked like a gun.

Ms Grove pointed her finger to her temple to demonstrate the action taken that day.

The assailant and driver simultaneously reached for the car keys, Ms Grove said.

She believed the car key snapped.

Then "a hammer came through the back window" and Mr Pye was attacked, she said.

"I just saw the glass go everywhere."

The person punching Mr Pye dragged him out, Ms Grove said.

"I was screaming the whole time."

"But they kept punching him. That's when I saw the knife come out from his shoulder."

The driver climbed out and "ran away," Ms Grove said.

She said she phoned 000 and told them "My boyfriend's dead".

The trial continues. -NewsRegional