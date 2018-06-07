'Sulky' boyfriend choked partner after she said no to sex

SUPERVISION: An Ipswich man leaves court after being sentenced for domestic violence offences.

VOLATILE after his girlfriend refused him sex, an Ipswich man threw her onto the floor.

Moments later he tossed her onto a bed when she tried to flee, then grabbed her from behind around the neck and tightly squeezed.

The frightened woman tried to break away, telling police she felt as if she was going to die.

The Crown prosecutor said the 23-year-old man had a propensity for such acts of domestic violence, as he'd previously put his father's employed carer in a headlock.

He'd also previously sent 116 lewd or threatening messages online, and a photo of his penis to a woman he did not know.

The man pleaded guilty before Judge Dennis Lynch QC to two domestic violence offences, including assault causing bodily harm on August 4, 2017; and choking/ suffocation/strangulation in a domestic relationship.

Judge Lynch sentenced the man to 18 months jail, immediately suspended for three years, and to a two-year probation order with 100 hours of unpaid community service work.

The sentence is intended to allow him to receive ongoing supervised counselling and psychiatric help.

"What you did was a very dangerous thing," Judge Lynch said.

"She had difficulty breathing. Felt the sensation of her eyes bulge and that she was going to die."

The court heard that the man was uneducated, had few life skills, and did not work. Instead, he stayed home and played computer games.

The work order would get him out into the community.

Crown prosecutor Clayton Wallis said the man "sulked" after she said no to sex and became cranky when she went to go for a walk.

He grabbed her ankle and she fell to the floor.

As she got up he grabbed her and "flung her to the floor", causing her to suffer an anxiety attack.

Then as she tried to run he grabbed her by the top of her arms causing bruising and threw her onto a bed.

Mr Wallis said he grabbed her around the neck and placed her in a headlock and she couldn't breathe.

Her attacker tightened his grip.

In submission on penalty Mr Wallis said there was need for him to have more rigorous supervision.