Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Wayne John Donnollan thought his girlfriend was cheating on him so he drove while disqualified to find out - trouble was, police picked him up on the way.
Wayne John Donnollan thought his girlfriend was cheating on him so he drove while disqualified to find out - trouble was, police picked him up on the way.
News

Girlfriend cheating? Disqualified man drove to find out

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
1st Aug 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WAYNE John Donnollan thought his girlfriend was cheating on him, so he went to find out.

The problem was, he shouldn't have driven because he was disqualified by a court order.

As fate would have it police intercepted the 48-year-old on Bottlebrush Drv at Yeppoon on April 4.

It was only the month prior that Donnollan's driver's licence was disqualified.

Donnollan pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 30 to his offending.

He copped a mandatory two-year disqualification this time and was also fined $400.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Driver's frank admission to police who pulled him over

Lost wallet at Gracemere park helps police pin drug charge

Woman waves knife at 'slow driver' in road rage incident

disqualified driving charge tmbcourt wayne john donnollan yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Iconic Ipswich company sells after 50 years

        premium_icon Iconic Ipswich company sells after 50 years

        News Making, packaging and towing ice around Ipswich is how this man started his career. Here’s the secret to his success.

        What its like to live with dyslexia

        premium_icon What its like to live with dyslexia

        News An Ipswich man is on a mission to spread awareness about the strengths of living...

        FINAL VOTE: Ipswich's Cutest Bub 2020

        premium_icon FINAL VOTE: Ipswich's Cutest Bub 2020

        Parenting It's time to gather your final votes for Ipswich's Cutest Bub

        Here’s your Friday Top Five, with editor Andrew Korner

        premium_icon Here’s your Friday Top Five, with editor Andrew Korner

        News It has been a week of community anger as the movements of two women from Melbourne...