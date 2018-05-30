Shock at girl’s ‘terrifying’ drawing

A LITTLE girl shared a scary description of her imaginary friend and it has people on social media convinced there is something paranormal going on in her home.

A photo posted on Twitter by actor Natalie Morales shows a write-up about kids and their imaginary friends, Fox News reports.

Morales' post, which she describes as "straight up terrifying", features Ruby, 3, holding up a stick-figure drawing, with a description next to her picture of her "imaginary mum, Grateful".

"Her yellow eyelashes mean she can see in the dark - she only comes to see me at night-time. It scares me sometimes, but I always want her to come back. She has two babies in her belly. She's 14, but can never have a birthday," the description reads.

Ruby, you have a ghost. This is straight up terrifying. pic.twitter.com/DM0y77CWHI — Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) May 28, 2018

The tweet had received nearly 57,000 likes and been shared over 13,000 times by Tuesday morning. It also received hundreds of comments with people's terrified reactions, as well as their own scary stories.

"That's OK, I never wanted to sleep again anyway," one person wrote.

Another shared: "My young brother had an imaginary friend named 'Jane'. He used to go to the kitchen at night to talk to her, one night I went to see what 'they' were talking about and he was saying 'No Jane, I can't give you a knife to hurt my family.' He was three years old!"

And one said: "Last week at my work a five-year-old girl stopped dead in her tracks looking absolutely terrified and said she saw a 'tall man with long black hair and long black coat' in our spare room but he disappeared."

"She's 14 but she can never have a birthday" is maybe the most horrifying phrase I've ever heard — Stuart (@stuwhen) May 28, 2018

When my daughter was three she told me, “Don’t worry, Mama. The ghost are nice. They don’t want to hurt us.” We were heading up the stairs to bed and she was looking back at the dark living room. Okaaaaay, thanks for letting me know. — Sundae Horn (@RealSundaeHorn) May 29, 2018

This article was originally published by Fox News and is republished with permission.