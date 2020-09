A girl has suffered significant leg injuries after being run over by a car at Loganholme.

Emergency services were called to reports the young girl had been hit by a car at low speed on Drews Rd about 9.35am.

The girl sustained significant leg injuries and was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital in a serious condition.

Police are on scene.

