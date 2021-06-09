Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A shocking image has emerged online of a high-schooler appearing to smoke a bong at a roadside memorial where a group of kids died.
A shocking image has emerged online of a high-schooler appearing to smoke a bong at a roadside memorial where a group of kids died.
Crime

Girl rips bong at fatal crash memorial

by Shayla Bulloch
9th Jun 2021 1:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SHOCKING image has emerged online of a high-schooler appearing to smoke a bong at a roadside memorial where a group of kids died.

The photograph shared to social media on Wednesday shows a young girl, dressed in a Kirwan High School uniform, appearing to rip a makeshift bong made from a milk bottle at the site where four children died in a Garbutt crash last year.

A girl has shared a photo of herself smoking a bong at the roadside memorial for four Garbutt crash victims.
A girl has shared a photo of herself smoking a bong at the roadside memorial for four Garbutt crash victims.

The site at the intersection of Duckworth St and Bayswater Rd has been created into a roadside memorial with flowers, signs and photographs of the four children who were killed on June 7, 2020.

The girl has captioned the image saying "had to make sure I went down on the anniversary … bust a (illegible) w (sic) my mate chick again".

"If only I could proper shout a cone.

"I know I come last minute to post something but I just couldn't find the words."

The one year anniversary of the fatal crash was on Monday.

Four kids, aged between 13 and 17, were killed when the alleged stolen car they were passengers in clipped a round about and hit a traffic light pole.

The 14-year-old driver of the car was the sole survivor and has been charged over the deaths.

 

 

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Girl rips bong at fatal crash memorial

crime drugs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich stadium dream’s biggest barrier

        Premium Content Ipswich stadium dream’s biggest barrier

        Council News Transforming the North Ipswich Reserve into a boutique rectangular stadium has been investigated by the council since the early 2000s. It has been whittled down to two...

        On the move: Popular vet relocates to shopping centre

        Premium Content On the move: Popular vet relocates to shopping centre

        Business Popular vet will soon share a new site with a pet store as part of a move to...

        Maroons legend’s tip for Origin series opener

        Premium Content Maroons legend’s tip for Origin series opener

        News Dale ‘Rowdy’ Shearer has a long association with Ipswich and he will be back to...

        • 9th Jun 2021 12:30 PM
        Ipswich’s worst eyesore finally on death row

        Premium Content Ipswich’s worst eyesore finally on death row

        News After more than a decade of waiting, the Ipswich community is about to see change...