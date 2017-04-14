Girl missing for more than two months

Have you seen this girl?

POLICE are renewing their appeal for public assistance to help locate a 15-year-old girl reported missing from East Ipswich.

The girl was last seen around 5am on February 7.

Police and family hold concerns for her welfare as she has not made recent contact with anyone.

The girl is described as having a proportionate build, around 160cm tall with brown eyes and brown medium-length hair.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen the girl or know her whereabouts to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.