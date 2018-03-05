Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Second girl mauled by dog, fighting for life
News

Another girl mauled by dog fighting for life

by Ryan Tennison
5th Mar 2018 7:23 AM

A YOUNG girl is fighting for life in hospital after she was mauled by the family dog at her home in Melbourne's southeast last night.

The 10-year-old Berwick girl was at home alone with her younger sister when the dog went "berserk", neighbours say.

Neighbour Jimmy heard the girl's screams and rushed to the girl's Skyline Way home.

"This dog was just going berserk," he told 3AW.

"She was badly mauled."

Jimmy said he tried to force open a door, but initially could not get to the girl.

When he later did he comforted her until ambulance crews arrived.

An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics treated the primary school aged girl for bites on her arms, legs, neck and face.

She was transported to the Royal Children's Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Jimmy said the dog was a Russian bull-mastiff.

He said the girl's parents were at the gym at the time.

Police and the local council are investigating the attack.

Council officers have seized the dog from the property.

The attack comes after twelve-month-old Kamillah Jones was mauled to death by a rottweiler on Saturday in the New South Wales town of Inverell.

Kamillah was being pushed along a street in her stroller when a dog attacked her.

child dog attack editors picks family dog mailing
News Corp Australia
'I was born an addict': Ipswich mum's heartbreaking story

'I was born an addict': Ipswich mum's heartbreaking story

News AT 31 years old, Goodna mum of three Jena Finall has known drug addiction since birth.

  • 5th Mar 2018 7:00 AM
Dump companies will soon descend on Ipswich, mayor warns

Dump companies will soon descend on Ipswich, mayor warns

News A woman referred to the new dump as "the coming of the Grimm Reaper"

DUIS: Learner driver tests positive to three drugs

DUIS: Learner driver tests positive to three drugs

Crime Every Monday the QT publishes the names of those caught DUI

Lion of a community service for 45 years and counting

premium_icon Lion of a community service for 45 years and counting

News For 45 years, volunteers have changed lives of complete strangers

Local Partners