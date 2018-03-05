Another girl mauled by dog fighting for life

Second girl mauled by dog, fighting for life

A YOUNG girl is fighting for life in hospital after she was mauled by the family dog at her home in Melbourne's southeast last night.

The 10-year-old Berwick girl was at home alone with her younger sister when the dog went "berserk", neighbours say.

Neighbour Jimmy heard the girl's screams and rushed to the girl's Skyline Way home.

"This dog was just going berserk," he told 3AW.

"She was badly mauled."

Jimmy said he tried to force open a door, but initially could not get to the girl.

When he later did he comforted her until ambulance crews arrived.

An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics treated the primary school aged girl for bites on her arms, legs, neck and face.

She was transported to the Royal Children's Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Jimmy said the dog was a Russian bull-mastiff.

He said the girl's parents were at the gym at the time.

Police and the local council are investigating the attack.

Council officers have seized the dog from the property.

The attack comes after twelve-month-old Kamillah Jones was mauled to death by a rottweiler on Saturday in the New South Wales town of Inverell.

Kamillah was being pushed along a street in her stroller when a dog attacked her.