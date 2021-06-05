Menu
A teenage girl had to be placed in an induced coma and flown to hospital after suffering a serious head injury during a football match tackle. Picture: Supplied by CareFlight
News

Girl in coma after football tackle

by Rebecca Le May
5th Jun 2021 5:49 PM | Updated: 6:07 PM

A teenage girl is in a coma after suffering a serious head injury during a tackle while playing football on the Central Coast.

Paramedics provided initial treatment for the injured girl on the playing field in Erina and called in CareFlight’s rapid response helicopter shortly after 2pm on Saturday.

The chopper landed about 20 minutes later.

The girl was flown to The Children’s Hospital at Westmead in a serious but stable condition. Picture: Supplied by CareFlight
CareFlight’s specialist doctor and NSW Ambulance’s critical care paramedic gave the girl a clinical assessment, intubated her and placed her in an induced coma to stabilise her.

They continued providing care as the girl was flown to The Children’s Hospital at Westmead in a serious but stable condition.

