Girl Guides help share dignity this Christmas

HELPING OTHERS: Justine Smith, Emily Thomas and Annette Thorpe from the 4th District Ipswich North Girl Guides packed handbags full of necessary items to go to homeless women and those escaping domestic violence situations. Contributed

IN a heartwarming tale of girls helping girls, members of the 4th District Ipswich North Girl Guides have helped to make a positive difference to homeless women and victims of domestic violence by donating items to the Share the Dignity It's In The Bag campaign.

The girls filled unused handbags with items such as shampoo, conditioners, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap and feminine hygiene products which will be distributed to women who are currently experiencing homelessness and poverty.

Girl Guides district manager for North Ipswich, Annette Thorpe, said she was really proud of the girls, aged between 10-14, for their efforts in helping others who are less fortunate.

"With Girl Guides being a girl only organisation, it was wonderful for these girls to help out women," she said.

"They were all really excited to do this as part of their service project.

"They worked really hard over the past few weeks to get the bags together.

"Some of the girls even made smaller bags which went into the handbags, so the women could put more personal items in there and they would be hidden away."

In a true sign on compassion, the young girls even wrote letters to place a smile on the face of women who will be receiving the bags.

"Some of the girls wrote handmade letters to encourage the women. They said things like "you might be in this position now, but there is light at the end of the tunnel."

This isn't the first time the Girl Guides have been part of collecting items for Share the Dignity, but it also wont be the last.

Community groups like the Girl Scouts, as well as any giving individuals in the community, can donate items to Share the Dignity anytime of the year.

For more information about the cause, or how you can help, log onto www.sharethedignity.com.au.