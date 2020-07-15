Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenage girl has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a car in Logan.
A teenage girl has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a car in Logan.
News

Girl critical after being hit by car

by Elise Williams
15th Jul 2020 11:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE girl has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after she was hit by a car in Logan earlier this morning.

The girl, aged in her early teens, sustained a significant head injury following the incident on Old Chatswood Rd.

Emergency services, including paramedics from the high acuity response unit, attended the scene around 8.10am before they transported the girl to the Queensland Children's Hospital shortly afterwards.

Another person, believed to be the driver of the car, was taken to the Mater Hospital suffering emotional distress.

Originally published as Girl critical after being hit by car

More Stories

editors picks emergency injuries pedestrian and vehicle incident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tradie’s tantrum after taking disabled park

        premium_icon Tradie’s tantrum after taking disabled park

        News A tradesman assaulted a woman and damaged her phone after she filmed him parking in a disabled spot at Bunnings

        Bradken to shut down Ipswich foundry, 180 jobs impacted

        premium_icon Bradken to shut down Ipswich foundry, 180 jobs impacted

        News Manufacturing company Bradken has announced it will wind down its Ipswich foundry...

        Drunk driver refuses RBT, fears catching virus

        premium_icon Drunk driver refuses RBT, fears catching virus

        Crime A Lockyer man refused to co-operate with police after he was pulled over for a...

        Man injured after car crashes into tree

        premium_icon Man injured after car crashes into tree

        News Emergency services were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash in...