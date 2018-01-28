Girl charged for choking teen, threats to kill detective

A GIRL has been charged to appear at Ballina Children's Court after choking a teen and threatening to kill a detective.

Police said the girl attacked another girl at Lennox Head at 9:30pm on Friday night.

On Facebook, police said in an unprovoked attack she "rushed at a victim, grabbed her by the throat and threw her to the ground.

"The juvenile then started kicking the victim.

"Ballina detectives were driving past as this happened and ran to the victim's aid.

"The juvenile was advised she was under arrest.

"She then assaulted two detectives with kicks and punches.

"She was moved to the ground and she kicked a detective to the face, threatening to have them killed."

The girl was taken to Ballina Police Station, where she was charged with Assault and Assault Police.

She will appear at Ballina Children's Court in February.