Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have charged a man after he allegedly followed a teenager into a public toilet block in broad daylight and sexually attacked her.
Police have charged a man after he allegedly followed a teenager into a public toilet block in broad daylight and sexually attacked her.
Crime

Man allegedly raped girl in a toilet block

by Anthony Piovesan
6th May 2021 7:08 PM

Police have charged a man after he allegedly followed a 15-year-old girl into a public toilet block and raped her.

The 45-year-old Kew man was charged with rape, sexual assault and false imprisonment.

Police will allege he raped the teen after following her inside a toilet block near a supermarket on Burgundy Street about 1.20pm on Friday.

They say the man then walked with the victim to a nearby hotel where she alerted staff and officers were called.

The man was arrested shortly after.

He was remanded to appear before Melbourne Magistrates' Court on July 30.

Anyone with any information about the matter should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Girl allegedly raped in toilet block

crime police rape

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police dog attacker thought he was saving son

        Premium Content Police dog attacker thought he was saving son

        Crime A father claimed he did not realise it was a police dog that had a hold of his son’s arm.

        No servicing: Why Ipswich couple has gone electric

        Premium Content No servicing: Why Ipswich couple has gone electric

        News Local electric car drivers are excited for new charging stations

        WATCH: Man robs convenience store with handgun

        Premium Content WATCH: Man robs convenience store with handgun

        Crime Police are investigating the armed robbery of an Ipswich convenience store early...

        Ipswich veterans to have say on two key issues

        Premium Content Ipswich veterans to have say on two key issues

        News Blair MP Shayne Neumann wants Ipswich veterans to have their voices heard on two...