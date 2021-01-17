Girl airlifted to hospital after skiing accident at popular dam
A GIRL has been airlifted to hospital in Brisbane after a skiing accident at a popular dam in the Scenic Rim.
The girl, believed to be in her teens, has been airlifted from Lake Moogerah to the Queensland Children’s Hospital in a stable condition with a suspected spinal injury.
The accident happened just before 8am at the popular site for boating and skiing near Aratula.
