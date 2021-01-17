Menu
A girl was airlifted to hospital after a skiing accident at Lake Moogerah on Sunday morning. Photo: File
News

Girl airlifted to hospital after skiing accident at popular dam

Lachlan Mcivor
17th Jan 2021 10:22 AM
A GIRL has been airlifted to hospital in Brisbane after a skiing accident at a popular dam in the Scenic Rim.

The girl, believed to be in her teens, has been airlifted from Lake Moogerah to the Queensland Children’s Hospital in a stable condition with a suspected spinal injury.

The accident happened just before 8am at the popular site for boating and skiing near Aratula.

