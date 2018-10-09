Menu
Young girl allegedly targeted in vile shop attack

John Weekes
by
9th Oct 2018 6:45 AM
A 62-year-old man accused of sexual offending against preschool-aged girls in shops has been refused bail.

A court heard Graeme Kent was accused of rubbing his genitals on a child at an Ipswich shop, and exposing himself to a girl in a different incident at Browns Plains.

Justice David Boddice said the alleged victims in both cases were girls aged four.

Brisbane Supreme Court heard the second indecent offence was allegedly committed when Kent was on bail.

Kent's bail was revoked in December last year and he had been in custody ever since.

Justice Boddice said Kent was expected to be sentenced on December 4th this year.

Kent was charged with two counts of indecent treatment of children, and one count of attempted indecent treatment of a child.

The court heard Kent's criminal history included "offending of a similar nature in the past".

These past offences all led to fines or community-based orders, Justice Boddice said.

Kent was in a "show cause" position, meaning unless he could show his detention was unjustified, the judge did not have to grant bail.

"There's no doubt these are serious offences," Justice Boddice said.

The judge said there was an unacceptable risk of Kent offending if he was given bail.

Bail was refused. -NewsRegional

    Local Partners