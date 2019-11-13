Menu
Girl, 8, dies in horror crash

by Elise Williams
13th Nov 2019 5:18 AM
A HORROR crash near Gladstone has taken the life of a young girl.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Targinnie around 5.45pm Tuesday, where an 8-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four people, including the young girl, were travelling in a white Hyundai station wagon along Targinnie Rd when the car lost control near the intersection of Wilson Rd.

Three people were taken to Gladstone Hospital, all believed to be in stable condition.

Police are calling for witnesses or any dashcam footage from Targinnie Rd and Wilson Rd prior to the crash to come forward.

If you're able to assist police with their investigation, call Policelink on 131444 and quote this reference number: QP1902244197

