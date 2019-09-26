Girl, 6, called police after mother killed

Forensic officers at the home at Crestmead yesterday

A 24-YEAR-OLD Brisbane man has been charged with murder overnight, following the discovery of a woman's body at a home south of the city early on Wednesday.

Paramedics were called to a Crestmead home about 6.30am yesterday morning, whree they found a 24-year-old woman deceased, with significant facial injuries.

A crime scene was established and police have subsequently charged an Acacia Ridge man with murder.

He is due to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Thursday.

It is believed the ambulance were called to the Crestmead home after a triple-0 call from a little girl.

The little girl called for an ambulance at 6.30am, with neighbours claiming she and her younger brother had been shut inside a bedroom during the attack.

One neighbour said the children had been shut in a room while the attack unfolded.

They were released soon after to see their mother dead on the floor.

The children were consoled by residents while a man was taken from the home by police. They said he asked if they had "heard anything" as he was led away.

One neighbour said the family, from Sudan, had moved in to the home several months ago.

She said the mother was the "best neighbour ever". "She's beautiful," the neighbour said.

"She's the most beautiful person you could ever come across to talk to.

"She's the best neighbour I ever had and she's been taken away now."

Residents who spoke to The Courier-Mail yesterday said they had not heard the attack unfold and had never heard any altercations while the woman resided there.

Residents yesterday gathered in the street as detectives and forensic officers combed the scene, removing bags of evidence.

Children left flowers outside the home while people who knew the dead woman sobbed in the street, comforting each other.

Friends posted on social media yesterday about helping the woman move into the new home only months ago.

A statement released by police said the investigation was continuing as detectives spoke with various witnesses.

"Detectives are treating the death as suspicious and several people (including witnesses) are currently assisting police with their inquiries," the statement said.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)