Girl, 3, found dead on rural property at Cambooya

Police are investigating the sudden death of a child at Cambooya.

Police are investigating the sudden death of a child at Cambooya.

A YOUNG girl has died in what police have described as suspicious circumstances at a property south of Toowoomba last night.

Police are investigating the sudden death of a three-year-old girl at a property off the New England Highway at Cambooya, near the Greenmount-Etonvale Rd.

The girl was discovered about 8.20pm.

In a statement, police said a post mortem would be carried out tomorrow to determine how the girl died.

Police at the property have spoken with three people including a woman, 36, believed to be related to the child.

A man, 71, and woman, 65, have also been spoken to by police.

All three were at the property at the time.

Toowoomba Criminal Investigation Branch detectives are investigating.