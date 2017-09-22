30°
Jail time for violent car jacking, abduction of girl, 3

A 21-year-old has been jailed over a violent Laidley car jacking.
Emma Clarke
by

A THREE-YEAR-OLD girl was still strapped in the back seat of a Laidley family's station wagon when a car jacker ripped the mother from the car and sped away.

The mum and her two young daughters were sitting in their car outside a Laidley supermarket when Jesse Earl Langlands attacked them in December last year.

He put his hand over the mother's mouth, pulled her by the hair and tore out her nose ring but the 41-year-old only had time to rescue her 9-year-old daughter from the car.

Langlands took off with the youngest daughter still strapped in the back seat, dumping her in a nearby street before he sped off in the car, crashing into fences.

He was found 25km from where he attacked the family.

Langlands, 21, was jailed in Ipswich District Court yesterday for the violent car jacking.

He pleaded guilty to a string of offences including abduction, robbery and assault.

The court heard Langlands couldn't remember stealing the car and only realised what he had done when he saw news reports about the incident.

Langlands was sentenced to three years imprisonment but will be eligible for parole after serving three months.

