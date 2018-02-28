Girl, 11, told to end life of crime and go back to school

AN 11-year-old girl has been told by a judge to return to school and end her criminal activities after she pleaded guilty to robbery, assault and stealing in two separate incidents.

A co-offender, aged 15, pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing boys' caps at Springfield Central rail station on February 4, 2017; assault of one boy; and being party to stealing a watch.

The matters went before Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC in the Children's Court.

Crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer said the youth had been before the court previously for assault causing bodily harm, assaults, burglary, stealing, and trespass.

The girl pleaded guilty to robbery in company with violence on February 2, 2017 at Runcorn; and to assault and stealing offences against a boy at Springfield Central two days later in which a watch was stolen.

The girl had no juvenile history but had been been involved in a robbery on February 2 with six other offenders where a female international student had been followed off a bus at night-time.

The victim managed to call police on her mobile phone but was then confronted by the gang and was grabbed and had her hair pulled.

She had $25 cash snatched and the gang ran off.

In the second offence, the girl and youth, then aged 14, accompanied by three others approached two boys, aged 11 and 14, at Springfield Central train station.

The pair were followed into a lift were the youth grabbed one of the boy's caps.

A watch was stolen from the pair when they were prevented from leaving the lift as the doors opened.

CCTV footage captured the scene.

Described as "a girl of few words", the 11-year-old spent three days in custody for her actions.

Judge Horneman-Wren handed down a six-month good behaviour bond.

The judge told her it was very important she return to school and stop her actions.

He said the robbery of the female student had been "a very cowardly attack", and that the boys were threatened in a menacing way.

The youth spent 29 days in juvenile detention and was reprimanded and placed on 10-months' probation. No convictions were recorded.