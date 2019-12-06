Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An 11-year-old girl was seriously injured after she was struck by a car on Thursday night.
An 11-year-old girl was seriously injured after she was struck by a car on Thursday night.
News

Girl, 11, seriously injured after being hit by car

by JACOB MILEY
6th Dec 2019 9:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG girl was taken to hospital after being struck by a car at a busy intersection near a Townsville shopping centre last night.

The girl, believed to be 11, was struck by a car while crossing the Ross River Rd and Thuringowa Dr intersection at Kirwan just after 7.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the girl suffered a leg injury and was taken to Townsville Hospital in a serious condition.

The girl remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police were on scene diverting traffic. The road was opened in both directions about 10pm.

The Forensic Crash Unit will investigate.

More Stories

child crash editors picks injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘He’s got my nuts’: Home invader gets big squeeze

        premium_icon ‘He’s got my nuts’: Home invader gets big squeeze

        Crime An intruder fled from a house with bruised and sore testes after a resident grabbed, squeezed and twisted his manhood.

        Dog trainer in court for baiting dogs with live piglet

        premium_icon Dog trainer in court for baiting dogs with live piglet

        Crime A greyhound trainer’s case was thrown out of court when it was discovered the...

        Myriad jobs if we get on board with $6b project

        premium_icon Myriad jobs if we get on board with $6b project

        News Inland Rail would profoundly transform Australia

        IN COURT: Full names of 141 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 141 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.