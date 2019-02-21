Menu
TROOPER: Geoff Broom is back living life to the full after donating a kidney to his wife.
Gift of life: Husband's ultimate sacrifice for ailing wife

Matty Holdsworth
21st Feb 2019 5:00 AM
A DEDICATED husband has given the gift of life to his ailing wife of 40 years through the donation of a kidney.

Peregian resident Debbie Broom has been hooked up to a dialysis for two years, her breathing so limited she struggles to walk.

Now with the help of her husband Geoff, her health and peace of mind can slowly return.

In most cases, it's the donor who initially struggles post-operation, but not Geoff, whose first thought was of wine.

This week he's been trying to relax back at home.

"Deb has a new lease on life, my kidney has already taken over and all her signs are really good," Mr Broom said.

"Before she would constantly be tired. She would have to have a nap in the morning but wake up drowsy still.

"She couldn't walk or use the pool. So soon her fitness will improve."

 

Peregian's Debbie and Geoff Broom before the operation.
It was love at first sight for the couple, who were both nurses.

"We went to the movies and that was it," he said.

"We laugh a lot. You have to have a sense of humour.

"A lot of people say you get 10 years for murder, and we've done 40.

 

Fit as a fiddle: Geoff Broom enjoying a glass after donating a kidney to his doting wife.
Their daughter Lauren said it was the ultimate gesture in their relationship.

"Dad is a trooper, an absolute trooper. The first thing he asked was 'where's the wine?'," she said with a laugh.

"He was a little bit tender but not really. He tried to wander down to mum's ward straight away.

"They discharged him the following day and was back home watering the gardens.

"He is one of those people who can't sit still.

"They have a great relationship. They banter, love each other, hate each other.

"He dotes on her when he needs to. It's special."

