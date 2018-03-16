Samuel Johnson’s heartbreaking post

Riley Angus Moon, 10, was tragically killed in a scooter accident on February 23 this year.

Riley Angus Moon, 10, was tragically killed in a scooter accident on February 23 this year.

A YOUNG Canberra boy who was tragically killed in a freak accident has saved the lives of at least two toddlers and an adult in the weeks following his recent death.

Canberra student Riley Angus Moon, 10, was "taken by tragic scooter/car accident" on February 23 this year, according to his death notice in a local newspaper.

Actor and campaigner Samuel Johnson posted about Riley on his Love Your Sister Facebook page earlier this week and revealed the schoolboy was "dropping a mate's footy back on his scooter when he was killed".

"No. Just no. Riley was 10," Mr Johnson wrote.

Mr Johnson posted an update on Wednesday this week - the day before Riley's funeral was held in Nicholls, ACT.

"Riley's heart saved a toddler who had been in hospital for 12 months," Mr Johnson wrote.

"That toddler left hospital today with Riley's strong, kind heart.

"His liver went to another toddler. That toddler went home today.

"His pancreas and kidney went to an adult. That adult also left hospital today."

Mr Johnson said he saluted Riley, his "brave parents and siblings".

"They will miss your jokes terribly," he wrote.

"Go well young man."

Riley Angus Moon saved multiple lives through organ donation.

A memorial service was held at Palmerston Primary School in the ACT for the former student on Tuesday this week. The public was invited by organisers to attend by gold coin donation to Mr Johnson's charity.

"At his school Riley's family joined the students to draw this beautiful 'R' and they asked students to bring a gold coin along for Love Your Sister," Mr Johnson wrote alongside a photograph of the artwork posted on the charity's Facebook page.

"The worst 600 bucks we've ever had to receive.

"Thank you to all for choosing to make the most out of the worst. I'm so sorry for Riley's parents, his sister and brother, his family, friends, schoolmates and teachers.

"May there be a brighter day for you all on the horizon."

This ‘R’ was drawn by Riley Angus Moon’s fellow students at Palmerston Primary School in the ACT, in his memory.

Riley's parents Jo Prezzi and Geoff Moon and his siblings Chiara and Blake revealed how much he was loved in a tribute published in the Canberra Times.

"Your amazing soul gone too soon," an obituary for Riley read.

"RILEY - Ravenous Intelligent Loving Entertaining Young.

"You're amazing ... We miss you ..."

Just one in three Australians have registered to donate their organs when they die.

A recent News Corp investigation revealed that almost 100 desperate Australians have gone overseas to pay up to $250,000 for an illegal transplant because of long waiting lists for organs across the country.

A new computerised Australian Organ Matching System that will allow more specific age matching of donors and recipients is set to launch in June 2018.

Currently a sick 74-year-old who needs an organ transplant can be offered the kidney of a 26-year-old donor even though the recipient may only have a few years to live.

Doctors must put the interests of their patient first and urge them to accept the donation even though it would be of more benefit to a younger person.

The new computer system being developed by the government will take that decision out of the hands of doctors and better match the age of the kidney donor to the age of the recipient.

