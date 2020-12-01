Menu
Gift for daughter lands dad at risk of jail term

Ross Irby
1st Dec 2020 1:00 PM
A MAN who had just bought a car for his daughter ran the gauntlet when he used the vehicle to go to a medical appointment.

Retiree Wayne Vincent Egan was still serving a three-year licence disqualification when he was caught driving again on July 9 at Yamanto.

Due to his history, the offence put Egan at risk of being given a jail term when he faced Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Egan, 68, an age pensioner and dad of five from Willowbank, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving when disqualified by court order as a repeat offender.

Police prosecutor Jack Scott said a police patrol intercepted Egan driving in the car park of the Yamanto shopping centre.

A check revealed he should not be driving after being disqualified by an Ipswich court order.

Mr Scott said Egan had a very bad history and received a three-year driver disqualification in 2018.

Mr Scott said a jail penalty was well within range, but Magistrate Damian Carroll rejected that idea.

“I’m not going to put him in jail,” Mr Carroll said.

Defence lawyer Bradley Munt said Egan instructed him that he only acquired the car a few days before he offended.

He said Egan had a kidney issue and was driving to a medical appointment when police saw him.

“The motor vehicle was impounded. It was collected by his daughter,” Mr Munt said.

“He doesn’t have a motor vehicle.

“He accepts there have been problems in the past but he has not owned a car for 10 years.”

Mr Carroll sentenced Egan to six months’ jail, immediately suspended for two years.

Egan was disqualified from driving for two years.

Mr Carroll told Egan it was “a double incentive” for him.

“With your history if you get caught driving while disqualified you know what is going to happen,” he said.

disqualified driver ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

