Giants stand tall at top of Super Netball ladder

Teen shooter Sophie Dwyer has made the move from emerging talent to established star after a nerveless performance helped the Giants to a 68-54 victory over the Melbourne Vixens to maintain top spot on the Super Netball ladder.

Dwyer finished with 28 goals – including five super shots – to help snuff out a courageous fightback from the defending premiers and allow the Giants to keep their unbeaten record this season.

Captain Jo Harten was also instrumental, finished with 35 points from 29-of-40 shooting (six super shots), but it was the composure of 19-year-old Dwyer when the game tightened up in the third quarter that was most impressive.

After slumping to a five-goal deficit in the first quarter, the Vixens seemed destined for another tough loss as goal attack Kaylia Stanton (8/17) continued to struggle with her shooting confidence.

But with the Vixens defence firing and gaining turnover ball, goaler Mwai Kumwenda (42 points, 38/49, four super shots) shouldered the load and dragged Melbourne back into the match, making it a one-goal game late in the third quarter.

Seasoned English international Harten stood tall as always but it was the response of Dwyer that ensured the Giants would continue their winning run.

The pair netted five super shots in the final five minutes of the third quarter to give the Giants a seven-point buffer at the final change and continued the charge in the last to seal victory.

Coach Julie Fitzgerald said she was on the edge of her seat until the final whistle as her side broke a 1092-day drought over the Vixens to collect the win.

“The Vixens are such a quality club and you know they’re going to come back and fight until the very end, so you can never feel complacent,” she said.

Dwyer stands tall

A season-ending injury to Kiera Austin has thrust Dwyer into a starting spot but the teen has showed she is more than ready with her consistently outstanding performances.

Being tagged by Diamonds defender Jo Weston is a daunting test for any goaler but Dwyer played with immense poise to frustrate the efforts of one of the Vixens’ best.

“How exciting is it when you’ve got a 19-year-old who can come away as the MVP,” Fitzgerald said.

“I’m just so proud of how much she’s progressed throughout the series so far, she’s getting better and stronger and more reliable every week.”

Giants happy to grind

Fitzgerald said while the Giants didn’t have the perfect game, she was happy they worked to grind out the win.

“I’m kind of pleased that even though it wasn’t the perfect game and there were times we went off the boil, we were able to fight through it,” she said.

“I’m glad we’ve experienced that and were able to gather and come away with the win.

“We did experience things tonight that we haven’t come up against (so far this season) and the fact that we could work it out and get ourselves together and come away with the win is pleasing.”

Lessons for Vixens

Vixens coach Simone McKinnis said her side played some of its best netball of the season but had to learn to play for 60 minutes.

“I thought there was some really positive play, some good flow of the ball and letting it go,” she said.

“We were in the contest for the most part, so it’s disappointing to see it blow out.

“We’ve got to be able to maintain those standards across the game.

“(Lapses for) one minute, or 30 seconds, or a minute here and a minute there opens it up.

“There was hard work. But I can’t be comfortable with working hard and nearly, we’ve got to be demanding more of each other and pushing for more from each other.”

GIANTS NETBALL 68 (Harten 35, Dwyer 33) def MELBOURNE VIXENS 54 (Kumwenda 42, Stanton 10, Barkmeyer 2).

Originally published as Giants stand tall at top of Super Netball ladder