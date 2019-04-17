Giant medical centre opens doors in rapidly growing suburb

A SPARKLING new medical centre has opened its doors in one of the city's fastest growing areas with the goal of becoming a health base to satisfy the demands of its rapidly increasing community.

The much-anticipated Ripley Medical and Skin Clinic is the first medical centre in the burgeoning suburb.

General practitioners Emmanuel and Osese Ejembi have a combined 30 years of experience in the field and have moved to nearby Springfield with their two children.

Originally from Nigeria, the husband and wife have spent the past four years working in Hervey Bay after stints on the Gold Coast and New South Wales.

The centre offering a range of health services, including general practice, physiotherapy, podiatry, allied health, skin checks, occupational health, travel and sports medicine and pain management.

Demand has been strong so far with 35-40 patients being seen per day on average.

The 400 sqm facility, which includes a specialist suite, houses 12 consulting rooms, treatment rooms and a waiting room capable of seating 150.

A partnership is in place with Ramsay Health Care to send in specialists on a rotating basis to work in the suite but details have yet to be confirmed.

Dr Emmanuel said more services, GPs and specialists would be brought on board as demand increases with the capacity already in place for at least 10 more doctors to move in.

"(Patients) have made comments they've been waiting forever for us to open,” he said.

"We are acutely aware of the need of the community. Before we opened we've gone through the demographics so we have an idea of what the medical needs are.

"We've done our homework and we are fully prepared for the challenges ahead.”

He said the centre aims to be a 'one stop shop' for Ripley's health needs and is well set to deal with future growth, including plans for a hospital for surgical operations upstairs.

"As the community grows, maybe over the next six months two or three GPs will come in,” he said.

"We have a commitment to the health of the community here.

"Our plan is to make sure there's access to medical services. We don't intend anyone needing services to be turned away. We don't want that.”

Medicare bulk billing is available at the clinic located in the Ripley Town Centre complex.