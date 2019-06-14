Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Giant Ice Age wolf head found in Siberia

14th Jun 2019 9:35 AM

RUSSIAN scientists have found the furry head of an Ice Age wolf perfectly preserved in the Siberian permafrost.

The head, which died 40,000 years ago, was discovered in the Russian Arctic region of Yakutia.

Valery Plotnikov, a top researcher at the local branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said the animal belonged to an ancient subspecies of wolf that lived at the same time as the mammoths and became extinct alongside them.

Scientists said it was an adult, about 25 per cent bigger than today's wolves, but did not say whether it was male or female.

Mr Plotnikov called the discovery unique because scientists previously only had found wolf skulls without tissues or fur, while this head has ears, a tongue and a perfectly preserved brain.

archeology editors picks ice age paleontology wolf

Top Stories

    Director cleared of fraud, company received Council cash

    premium_icon Director cleared of fraud, company received Council cash

    Crime One of the 16 people charged from a corruption probe into Ipswich City Council has beaten a fraud count.

    • 14th Jun 2019 10:12 AM
    Crews bracing for worst fire season in a generation

    premium_icon Crews bracing for worst fire season in a generation

    Environment The fire season started earlier, in mid-July last year.

    Murri Court reinstated in Ipswich

    premium_icon Murri Court reinstated in Ipswich

    News It was closed down in 2012 due to funding cuts.

    Council cuts cash from donation scheme for not-for-profits

    premium_icon Council cuts cash from donation scheme for not-for-profits

    Council News The cuts will go towards the Nicholas St development.