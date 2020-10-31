‘Giant hail’ warning as severe storms blow in

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for Ipswich and surrounding areas.

LARGE hailstones have been reported near Tallegalla as severe storms begin to roll across the Ipswich region.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for Ipswich, Somerset, Scenic Rim and the Lockyer Valley at 2pm for destructive winds, large and possible giant hailstones and heavy rain.

Hail has already been reported north of Rosewood on Saturday afternoon.

Hail has also been reported at Springfield this afternoon. Picture: Facebook

A large hailstone collected from outside Brookwater Woolworths this afternoon.

Several storm cells are approaching the Ipswich area from the northwest, with one or more likely to hit Ipswich by 3pm.

There were also reports of golf ball sized hail at Gatton, while Springfield residents have reported hail earlier this afternoon.

An Emergency Alert has been issued for Lockyer Valley, Ipswich, Laidley, Jimboomba and Amberley residents from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES).

Residents should monitor local radio and visit www.bom.gov.au for more information.

For assistance contact the State Emergency Service (SES) on 132 500. Contact Triple Zero (000) in an emergency.