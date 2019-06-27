Giant bowel tour a must see

CHECKS: Health Promotion Officer Tanya Trost said because bowel cancer could develop well before any symptoms, illustrating the importance of a bowel check was potentially lifesaving.

SOMETIMES you have to see it to believe it, so West Moreton Health is putting on show the important reasons men and women should have their bowels checked.

A giant inflatable bowel is touring the region depicting the types of ailments that can affect the organ, all in a bid to promote Bowel Cancer Awareness Month.

So far it has been on display at health events at Ripley, Leichhardt, Brassall and Rosewood, and there are plans for it to also visit Goodna later this month.

Health promotion officer Tanya Trost said because bowel cancer could develop well before any symptoms, illustrating that the importance of a bowel check was potentially lifesaving.

"With bowel cancer you might look good on the outside, but the inside could be telling a different story."

Ms Trost said the human bowel affected by cancer could be likened to an apple with a worm; if found early, the worm can be removed before it affects the entire apple.

"Both men and women are at risk of developing bowel cancer, but for those over 50 the risk increases.

"That's why using a bowel cancer screening kit every two years from the age of 50 is recommended.

"June is Bowel Cancer Awareness Month so there could not be a more perfect time for people to take control of their health.

"Anyone can talk to their GP or pharmacist about a bowel cancer screening kit, however people aged 50-74 are eligible for a free screening kit from the Australian Government.

"Australia has one of the highest rates of bowel cancer in the world with around 17,000 people diagnosed with the disease each year.

"However, 90 per cent of bowel cancers which are diagnosed early are treated successfully, that's why regular screening is so important."

Ms Trost said maintaining a healthy body weight, eating well, being active, limiting alcohol and not smoking were also important steps to reducing the risk of cancer.

The West Moreton Health Promotion Team, joined by the giant bowel display, will be talking about bowel health and at St Ives shopping centre, Goodna, on Thursday, June 27.

Goodna pop-up health clinic responds to community

IN A first for the Goodna community, a comprehensive pop-up health clinic and information service will be available at the St Ives Shopping Centre, on Thursday, June 27.

The pop-up health clinic is a joint initiative of West Moreton Health and the Darling Downs West Moreton PHN and responds to feedback from the community wanting more information about available services.

West Moreton Health executive director Melinda Parcell said partnering with the PHN to bring a pop-up clinic and information service to the Goodna community meant people could learn more about receiving health care closer to home.

"This is a great opportunity for people to have a chat to health professionals from a variety of areas and find out what services are available locally and how to access them," she said.

"People are often surprised about what care they can receive locally - things they might have thought they have to travel to Brisbane for but are available here, either through West Moreton Health or services funded by the PHN."

Darling Downs and West Moreton PHN chief executive officer Merrilyn Strohfeldt said the pop-up health clinic and information service would support local residents to learn more about available health care options.

"Not knowing what services are available in their local area can often be a barrier for people to access the health care they need so we are pleased to be a part of this initiative to increase the visibility of local services in Goodna," Ms Strohfeldt said.

People can drop by the pop-up health clinic at St Ives Shopping Centre between 10 am and 2pm, June 27.

